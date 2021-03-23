National Cheesesteak Day: Delicious deals, free food, win a trip to Cancun

But March 24 is the one day a year that is called National Cheesesteak Day.
And because of that, many establishments are celebrating with some delicious deals.
Spataro's Cheesesteaks in the Reading Terminal Market has partnered with Delaware County's Vesper Bros. on a pizza cheesesteak. Starting at noon Wednesday, Spataro's will be giving away halves to the first 100 people who show up at the shop and ask for them. Spataro's still asks customers to donate to benefit the Market as it recovers from the pandemic's economic impact.
Delco Steaks will be holding the Cheesesteak Bowl at the Splash Swim Club in Broomall to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.
Former Philadelphia Eagles star Brent Celek will serve as host.
The food eating competition will start at 7 p.m. The top three fast eaters win $500, $250 and $100 respectively.
In addition, the top 10 contestants from Round 1 move on to the bonus round where the winner receives a three-night trip to Cancun!
Plus, the contestant that brings the best entourage to cheer them on wins $250.
All contestants must sign a liability and COVID waiver prior to the contest. Each contestant will be seated socially distant from each other, the shop says.
Wit or Witout Cheesesteaks in Northeast Philadelphia is giving away free food to its WoW loyalty members, including half steaks, small fries, fountain sodas, and bags of chips. They are also having a raffle for two Philly sports jerseys.
Chickie's & Pete's is offering an in-store only deal: buy 2 cheesesteaks, get 1 free order of Crabfries. They also have their Ultimate Crabby Cheesesteak for $15.99.
If you have a tasty cheesesteak recipe, you could win a year's supply of Steak-umm. The Pennsylvania frozen cheesesteak brand's contest began on March 8 and runs through National Cheesesteak Day. Winners will be announced on March 26. You can submit your recipe for the contest by clicking here.
enter your FAVE cheesesteak recipe for a chance to win FREE steak-umm for a YEAR— Steak-umm (@steak_umm) March 17, 2021
1) submit your recipe along with a photo/video
2) you'll get a custom link with your recipe to share so people can vote for you
3) tag us and spread the word! LET'S GOOOOhttps://t.co/N6jDYnFi3e
At Gleason's Bar in Levittown, cheesesteaks will cost $8 all day Wednesday.
Charley's Philly Steaks is giving Instagram users a chance to win a free cheesesteak for you and a friend. Just tag a friend on their Instagram post and you may win! Charley's will choose 10 winners.
Even places known for their hamburgers are getting in on the festivities. Wayback Burgers is offering a buy one, get one for their cheesesteaks all day Wednesday when you order online at orders.waybackburgers.com or through the Wayback app. To redeem the offer, use BOGOSTEAK at checkout.
We will be adding more delicious deals as we hear of them!