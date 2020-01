National Geographic's Annual Best Trips List is out, and Philly made the cut!Global juggernaut National Geographic has been highlighting some of the most amazing places on the planet, and this year's travel picks - and pics - are no exception.The Canary Islands, the Grand Canyon, and Tasmania all made the list... and so did we! We check out some of the sights that made PhillyThe 2020 list can be found at: NatGeo.com/Best Trips