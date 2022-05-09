nurses

Celebrate Caring: New Jersey NICU nurse helps new parents heal after a loss

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ NICU nurse helps new parents heal after a loss

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's National Nurses Week, a time to honor those do-it-all health care workers.

Independence Blue Cross is again honoring some outstanding nurses in our area, naming the three winners and seven finalists in its 4th annual Celebrate Caring campaign.

The winners and finalists represent a wide variety of nursing specialties from psychiatric care to flight nurses.

A South Jersey nurse was picked as a winner for work in healing broken hearts.

"It's the best thing my mother ever made me do," says Ann Coyle, RN, of Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

Coyle's mother had no doubt her daughter would be a good nurse.

But in her early days in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Ann wasn't so sure.

"These little tiny babies are scaring me," she kept thinking.

Ann finally confessed her concerns to a nurse practitioner supervising the unit, who put Ann's fears to rest.

"She said I wouldn't give them to you if I didn't think you couldn't do a good job taking care of them," she recalls.

After that, Ann devoted herself to the NICU.

She also began working with the parents who lost babies and educating her Virtua co-workers on relating to bereaved families.

Her experience as a young widow was a guide.

"Everyone's intimidated and afraid of grief. They don't know what to say, they don't want to say the wrong thing," she said.

Dr. Ronald Librizzi, a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, saw Ann doing this on top of her NICU shifts, and recommended her to lead a new Perinatal Bereavement Program at Virtua Voorhees.

"Nursing is the heart of medicine, from my point of view," Librizzi said.

"Saying nothing if you're sitting with someone and holding their hands is OK," Ann said of her approach to bereaved parents, letting their grief guide the way.

Ann helped create the Angel Garden and Memory Boxes to remember babies lost and the Rainbow Babies program to celebrate families who have a healthy baby after a loss.

"It's a rainbow after the storm," she said.

"We put a rainbow magnet on their door, we give them a rainbow knitted blanket that someone made, we do little rainbow footprints," she says with a smile.

There's also Run With the Docs, which funds the program, and lets parents who've lost babies connect.

"When you see 400, 500 people around you that are in that same boat, I can tell you, that's a very very heartwarming and healing kind of environment," said Librizzi.

Ann Coyle will be there on June 12 when Run with the Docs returns in person.

Independence Blue Cross donates $2,500 on behalf of each winner to a charity of their choice.

Not surprisingly, Ann will donate it to the Virtua Foundation for use in the NICU.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvoorheeshealthcheckchildren's healthnew jersey newsnurseshealth carefeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NURSES
Two nurses dedicate nearly five decades to serving South Jersey
Local nurse to run in Boston Marathon in scrubs
Nurse who struggled with infertility helps other women start families
Lung transplant recipient welcomed home by nurses and family
TOP STORIES
Missing NJ boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Bucks Co. mother charged with first-degree murder in sons' deaths
Man charged with murder in South Philly Wawa stabbing
2 arrested after puppy stolen from PSPCA
Shore towns assessing beach erosion after weekend storm
Supporting AAPI-owned business | FYI Philly May 7 show
Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized during graduation weekend
Show More
Watch May 9 Inside Story: Swing voters on Primary candidates, issues
Crash involving school bus leaves 14 students, 2 adults injured
Weapon scans start today for Philly middle-schoolers
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
ESPN: Joel Embiid snubbed for MVP; honor goes to Denver's Nikola Jokic
More TOP STORIES News