National Teacher Appreciation Day: Students, parents celebrate teachers in South Jersey

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- St. Mary School in Williamstown, New Jersey rolled out the red carpet for National Teacher Appreciation Day, as schools throughout the Diocese of Camden celebrated their educators on Tuesday.Administrators, students and families wanted an opportunity to say 'thank you.'Schools throughout the Diocese of Camden have held in-person learning, five full days a week since September 8."My children have been in school every day since the beginning of September. Five full days a week, and these teachers have been amazing," said parent Christina Lampone.Families and administrators are celebrating the dedication of these teachers, who navigated their classes through this historic year."They have come up with so many different ways to keep our children safe but yet still give them the education they deserve," said principal Trish Mancuso."I like when we do math, (my teacher) teaches us a lot of stuff," said first grader Carlie Nees."I think it's great they took the time to appreciate the most valuable members of their staff," said parent Edgar Collazo."(Other) schools are just getting back now after over a year of being remote, and I think our teachers have done a lot for us, and they've also had to deal with us a lot too," said 8th grader Joey Rouse.While the school and families emphasize their teachers are always appreciated, it's important to take time to explicitly say thanks.Teachers received treats and gift bags. A food truck came for lunch.The educators appreciated the love and support."It's just been a lot of extra tasks on the teachers, but it's always nice to feel appreciated for what you do, especially when you love what you do," said 7th and 8th grade teacher Melissa Brino."Thank you, thank you, thank you for all the teachers here," said parent Rory Sta Ana."They deserve all the appreciation in the world," added Lampone.