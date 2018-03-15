U.S. & WORLD

Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members

Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON --
A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing its two crew members.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway.

The pilot and weapons system officer ejected and were recovered, but U.S. Naval Air Forces reported late Wednesday night that both had died. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the crash is also under investigation.

The aircraft crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is larger than the single-seat F/A-18 Hornet.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his condolences.


