Navy Week kicks off in Philadelphia with climbing the steps at the Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Navy Week kicks off in Philadelphia with a stunning drill performance and a triumphant climbing of the steps at the Museum of Art.

"This location...it symbolizes hard work, it symbolizes the beauty of this incredible city," said Lt. Omari Faulkner, Public Affairs Officer for The Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Navy Week takes place to share awareness of what the Navy does; and, to strengthen its bond with the general public.

"That's our goal...just to connect Americans with their Navy to understand how we impact national security, what we do on a day to day basis, and get into communities," said Faulkner.

They plan to extend a helping hand to the local area with over 100 events focused on outreach with service members.

"Navy Weeks are all about giving back to the community," said Director of The Navy Office of Community Outreach, Anthony Falvo.

"The future of this program, I think it has no bounds. I'd love to see this program everywhere...in every city, every state," said Faulkner.

Navy Week runs from October 9th-15th 2023 in Philadelphia. For more information visit their website.