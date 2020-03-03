Sports

No high-fiving fans: 76ers hold meeting on coronavirus policies

A fan uses a sanitizing station at Staples Center prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers held a team meeting Monday night in Los Angeles to discuss how to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

According to a memo obtained by ESPN, league officials are telling players they should avoid high-fiving fans. Instead they are being told to use the fist-bump.

Players are also told to avoid using a fan's pen for autographs and don't take a ball or jersey from the crowd to sign.

The Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum took it a step further, saying he won't be signing anything for the time being.



The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have been consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infectious-disease experts, including a renowned researcher at Columbia University, the memo said.

"The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told teams in the memo.

The NBA issued a statement to the AP, saying, "The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

An NBA player who contracted the coronavirus would expect to miss two weeks, one team medical official told ESPN.

For full coronavirus coverage, visit this link.

---

ESPN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.
