Disney's CEO says the company would be "thrilled" to strike a deal with the NBA that would allow the league to re-start their season at one of Disney's facilities.
"We're in daily conversations with the NBA to see if this is something that they want to happen. We certainly would like it to happen," Disney CEO Bob Chapek added in an interview with "Good Morning America."
It emerged over the weekend that the NBA is in talks with Disney about a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July. Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Saturday that the conversations were still "exploratory" and that the Disney site would be used for practices and housing as well.
"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said.
A Disney spokesperson said Saturday that the company has "a great, long-standing relationship with the NBA."
"We are engaged in conversations with them about completing the 2019-2020 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort," according to the spokesperson's statement.
The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is a 255-acre campus with multiple arenas that could host games simultaneously and has been home to, among other events, the Jr. NBA World Championship in recent years. ESPN, one of the NBA's broadcast partners, is primarily owned by Disney.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Disney in 'daily conversations' with NBA about resuming play at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: CEO
DISNEY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More