Coronavirus

Coronavirus in North Carolina: Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An administrator for the Reopen NC Facebook page confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 and recently finished up her quarantine.

Audrey Whitlock said she ended her 14-day quarantine on April 26. When asked by ABC11, she wouldn't say whether she had been tested to determine if she still has the virus. In a Facebook post on the ReOpen NC page, which has since been apparently deleted, Whitlock said she was asymptomatic.



Reopen NC held a protest outside the North Carolina General Assembly on April 21. Our sister station ABC11 estimated a crowd size of about 300 people, and though many were not following social distancing guidelines required under Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, no arrests were made.

When ABC11 asked whether Whitlock attended the April 21 protest, she said "no comment."

But in another Facebook post later in the day on Monday, she said she hadn't attended any protests and didn't plan to attend the one scheduled for April 28.

In a news release, the North Carolina Democratic Party communications director Austin Cook released the following statement:

"The fringe ReOpen NC group continues to demonstrate a jaw dropping lack of social responsibility and a complete disregard for our first responders and health workers on the front lines of this crisis."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprotestcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New North Philly testing site accepting all residents
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Masks required in public settings in Delaware
Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels flyover of Philly region today | See flight path
1.2K more coronavirus cases in Pa., total reaches 43,264
Masks required in public settings in Delaware
Jersey shore towns preparing for 'unconventional' summer season
Sewers may hold better evidence on true spread of coronavirus
Pa. golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Show More
$500K worth of counterfeit electronics seized in Philly
McNabb weighs in after Eagles draft Jalen Hurts
New North Philly testing site accepting all residents
Update: COVID-19 testing sites including Atlantic City
New Jersey governor unveils 6-part plan to reopen state
More TOP STORIES News