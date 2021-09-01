1 injured, all other safe in North Carolina high school school shooting: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting prompts lockdown at Winston-Salem's Mount Tabor High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One student was injured and all others are safe after a shooting was reported at a North Carolina high school.

Police are actively searching for the suspect, officials said.

"We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

A North Carolina high school was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a shooting on campus, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School and the campus had been secured. Officers were "doing everything possible to keep students safe," according to the tweet.

The department said it was "actively investigating what happened" but had no further details immediately.



Police blocked roads to the school and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident, according to the agency's Charlotte office.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus. Students and parents could be seen walking away from the campus toward a nearby shopping center.

The city tweeted that parents should not respond to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, but go to a nearby grocery store and await further instructions for picking up students.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said students were being transported in stages to a YMCA to be reunited with parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaschool shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding, tornadoes possible today & tonight
AAA urging caution, planning as storms create dangerous driving
Weather explained: What is a flash flood?
Radnor Township preps for flooding with specialized truck
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Proclamation of disaster emergency signed by Wolf ahead of Ida
Wawa data breach settlement: How to receive gift card, cash
Show More
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Race & Culture Unit Explained... With a Call for Your Ideas
Building It Better Together: Combating Gun Violence
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
Florida to withhold school board members' salaries over mask mandates
More TOP STORIES News