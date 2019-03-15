Northeast Philadelphia middle school on lockdown after live rounds found, juvenile in custody

Chopper 6 was over a lockdown at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Northeast Philadelphia on March 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Northeast Philadelphia middle school is on lockdown after police say someone brought three live rounds inside the building.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School was placed on lockdown by school police shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

The school is located on the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue.

Officials describe the person who brought the live rounds as a juvenile male. He was taken into custody.

Police are searching for a gun. A K-9 unit is on the scene.
