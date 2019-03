CHADRON, Neb. (WPVI) -- A Nebraska State Trooper made quite the shocking discovery in Chadron on March 9: A car made entirely of snow!The replica mustang is a work of art but, as of now, the artist remains unknown."Some people make snowmen. Not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle. They make snow cars. Snow Mustangs," the officer can be heard saying in the video via Storyful