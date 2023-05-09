14-year-old girl shot in head by neighbor after playing hide-and-seek on his property

ABC News talks to experts who examine America's history with guns, the real-life impacts of gun violence and what can be done going forward to mitigate the problem.

The property owner, 58-year-old David Doyle, told police he saw 'shadows outside his home.'

STARKS, La. -- A 14-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head by a neighbor after playing hide-and-seek on his property, according to Louisiana authorities.

The girl was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded early Sunday morning at a home in Starks, near the Louisiana-Texas border, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Several children were playing hide-and-seek in the area and were hiding on a neighbor's property, the sheriff's office said.

The property owner, 58-year-old David Doyle, told police he saw "shadows outside his home," and he went to get his gun, according the sheriff's office.

When Doyle went back outside, he saw "people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl," the sheriff's office said.

Doyle was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

This incident comes in the wake of a string of similar incidents where seemingly ordinary mistakes led to shootings. Last month, two Texas cheerleaders were shot after one of them said they mistakenly got into the wrong car in a parking lot, and a young woman was shot and killed in rural upstate New York while she was in a car that mistakenly pulled into the wrong driveway.