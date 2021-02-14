stabbing

Northeast Philadelphia man stabbed to death during dispute with neighbor: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed to death during a dispute with his neighbor inside his Northeast Philadelphia home, police said.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on the 6700 block of Sylvester Street.

Police said they found the 25-year-old victim inside his home with a stab wound to the stomach.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man got into an argument with his neighbor.

The neighbor, police said, pulled out a knife, attacked the victim and then ran away.

According to police, there were several children inside the home at the time of the stabbing.

Police said they do know the suspect's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphianeighborstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Driver stabbed, beaten during violent carjacking
Teen stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City
Woman, man injured in stabbing at Philadelphia rooming house
Philadelphia brothers stabbed, shot in 2 separate attacks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Icy sidewalks, dangerous travel this morning
Slick road conditions in South Jersey and Philadelphia
Philly restaurants rush to meet ventilating requirements in time for Valentine's Day
Grandmother seeking justice for grandson killed on basketball court
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Hospitals, churches, partner for West Philly vaccine clinic
Doctor surprises girlfriend with proposal live on 'GMA'
Show More
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Gorilla Glue removed from woman's hair thanks to plastic surgeon
More TOP STORIES News