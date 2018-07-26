Neighborhood cleared after woman shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police converged on a home in Allentown, Pa. after a shooting on Thursday morning.

According to WFMZ-TV, police say a woman was shot in the area of 17th Street SW and Lehigh Street on Thursday morning.

Around noon the area was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers were in the area with guns drawn.

Police and SWAT teams surrounded the home. Officials were yelling commands at the home over a loudspeaker and officers were crouching behind police cars with guns drawn.

Crews at the scene said the standoff has ended and Allentown police were going house-by-house to clear the area.

Allentown police reopened roads around 1 p.m. and said residents are now free to come and go.

Officials have not released any possible suspect information but did say they do not have a suspect in custody, WFMZ reports.

