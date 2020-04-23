Neighborly love brings locally-sewn scrubs to small hospital

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan for reopening Pennsylvania
Number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey approaches 100,000
Parents charged in shooting death of 4-year-old daughter
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
Giant hiring 3,000 additional workers
Total number of COVID-19 cases top 11,000 in Philadelphia
Show More
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
AccuWeather: Soaker tonight
Volunteers coordinate amid social distancing to feed thousands in Philly
Temple Police cheer on hospital staff starting their evening shift
Carney: 'We'll see' about Del. beaches open for Memorial Day
More TOP STORIES News