Man wanted for road rage shooting at elementary school in West Bradford Township, Chester County

Attempt to Identify Suspect and Suspect Vehicle in

West Bradford Twp. Chester Co., Shooting. Anyone with any information related to this incident, please contact PSP Embreeville Barracks at 610-486-6280, Incident number PA2020-1281222. Thank you, Trooper Kelly MacIntyre pic.twitter.com/j3goFE3EWJ — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) September 22, 2020

WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police released a sketch of the man who they say shot out another driver's rear windshield in a road rage shooting earlier this month.The incident happened on September 9 in the parking lot of West Bradford Elementary School in Chester County.Police said the shooter was driving a silver Audi A7 four-door sedan.According to a release by state police, the driver of the Audi was behind the victim's car on Beacon Hill Road and while waiting at a stop sign, he began honking his horn and yelling from inside of the car.Police said the victim turned their car into the West Bradford Elementary School parking lot and looked back at the Audi to see the driver pointing a firearm.Investigators said the Audi driver fired the gun, striking the rear windshield of the victim's car before driving away.One resident, who did not want to be identified, told Action News he came upon the shooting shortly after it happened."We do feel that it's someone from this area. These are not well traveled roads," the man said. "Broad Run and Beacon Hill roads are not roads people from out of town would typically be on."He also said the fact the suspect remains at large makes him nervous."This adds a little bit of fear into our daily lives. Sometimes I'd let my daughter walk over to this park by herself, but that's not happening right now," he said.The driver of the Audi was described as a white man with dark hair and was possibly wearing dark-rimmed glasses.Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Embreeville Barracks at 610-486-6280.