Archbishop Charles Chaput's last Sunday as Philadelphia's archbishop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is the last Sunday that Charles Chaput will serve hundreds of thousands of members of Philadelphia Archdiocese, as their archbishop.In two days, he will be succeeded by Bishop Nelson Perez.Many parishioners told Action News that it's a bittersweet day for them because it's Archbishop Charles Chaput's last Sunday as the Archbishop, and while they will miss him they are excited for Bishop Perez to take over as Archbishop on Tuesday."It's sad, really I wish he was staying," said Rich Scanlon, who was on his way to mass.Many people worshiping inside Cathedral Basilica Saints Peter and Paul said they are going to miss the current Archbishop of Philadelphia."I think he's done a really nice job, and he's tried to reach out to the people," said Mary Montgomery, a parishioner.Some people shared their memories of Archbishop Chaput like, Theresa Healy who's a grade school principal."He's come to many confirmations, and his dealing with the children has just been outstanding," said Healy.While today is Archbishop Chaput's last Sunday before Bishop Nelson Perez takes over as archbishop, many people said they are remaining optimistic about his new leadership."Change is always difficult, but also it brings great promise and excitement too," said Bill Dolan, on his way to mass.Chaput is scheduled to be at the basilica for 6:30 p.m. mass.Perez's Mass of Installation will be held at the basilica on Tuesday at 2 p.m.