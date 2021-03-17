Neshaminy Mall dioramas removed, preserved thanks to local historians

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17
I-95 NB in Bensalem reopens after truck crash shuts lanes for hours
AccuWeather: Soaking rain Thursday
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Mother, 4 children leave sanctuary in Philly after 3 years
2 charged in shooting death of South Jersey man last year
Show More
2 SEPTA sergeants suspended over posts about Capitol riot
Philly officials outline efforts to stem gun violence surge
Businesses in Philly region celebrate St Patrick's Day amid pandemic
Emma Chappell, CEO of United Bank of Philadelphia, dies at 80
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News