New travel docu-series 'Never Say Never' inspires people to follow their ambitions

On Sunday, a brand new National Geographic travel docu-series is setting out to inspire you to book your next adventure.

"I want to show people that you can look like me and still live your best life," said travel journalist Jeff Jenkins.

It's called 'Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins.'

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with Jenkins, a travel journalist, about the show that proves anyone can do anything.

Jenkins says he didn't step foot on a plane until he was 20 years old.

He's now spent 17 years visiting 45 countries and living by his mantra, "life begins where your comfort zone ends."

"There's been a lot of bias around just being a larger person, that I have mentally also put on myself," Jenkins says. "When I pushed myself outside of my comfort zone, I realized how resilient I was."

In fact, Jenkins' whole mission is to inspire everyone to travel without fear and push past what he calls "perceived limitations."

"People see me go scuba diving or rock climbing," he explains. "I know no one who's a larger-bodied person that I've seen do rock climbing. The fact that I was actually able to go do it, and push myself in that way, I'm hoping people are just inspired by that."

'Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins' premieres on National Geographic and streams on Hulu and Disney+.

Jenkins will take the audience to New Zealand, Vietnam, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Iceland, and more.