Congratulations! Christie Ileto, husband welcome new baby

Anchor Christie Ileto, and her husband Brandon, welcomed Blair Lillie Patterson into the world Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again!

Anchor Christie Ileto, and her husband Brandon, welcomed Blair Lillie Patterson into the world Tuesday morning.

Blair, who weighed in at 5 pounds 12 ounces, joins big sister Clark.

Christie tells us they are overjoyed and extremely thankful for everyone's thoughts and well-wishes.

Congratulations, Christie and Brandon!