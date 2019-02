New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze

EMBED >More News Videos Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 13, 2019.

Rebuilding has already begun on a dairy barn that was damaged by a fire earlier this week. The fire happened early Wednesday morning on the 1800 block of Beaver Dam Road in Honey Brook.The animals inside the barn were moved to a safe location and no one was injured.Despite the devastating damage, by Friday a group of Amish builders and contractors were on the scene working, with much of the new structure already erected.There is so far no word on what caused the blaze.------