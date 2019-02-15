New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze

HONEY BROOK, Pa. (WPVI) --Rebuilding has already begun on a dairy barn that was damaged by a fire earlier this week.
The fire happened early Wednesday morning on the 1800 block of Beaver Dam Road in Honey Brook.
The animals inside the barn were moved to a safe location and no one was injured.
Despite the devastating damage, by Friday a group of Amish builders and contractors were on the scene working, with much of the new structure already erected.
There is so far no word on what caused the blaze.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps