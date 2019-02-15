New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze

New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 15, 2019.

HONEY BROOK, Pa. (WPVI) --
Rebuilding has already begun on a dairy barn that was damaged by a fire earlier this week.

The fire happened early Wednesday morning on the 1800 block of Beaver Dam Road in Honey Brook.

The animals inside the barn were moved to a safe location and no one was injured.

Despite the devastating damage, by Friday a group of Amish builders and contractors were on the scene working, with much of the new structure already erected.

There is so far no word on what caused the blaze.

Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on February 13, 2019.


