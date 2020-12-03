New book reflects on deadly high school football game shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey

By Ashley Johnson
PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey high school football game quickly turned into tragedy a little more than a year ago. Isaiah Green witnessed it. At the time, he was a Pleasantville High School senior up in the bleachers. Now he released a book about the terrifying experience entitled, "Through My Eyes."

"I was just like him going to games wanting to be like the football players," Isaiah said.

The book is dedicated to 10-year-old Micah Tennant. He was shot and killed in the stands.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: At least two people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.



Pleasantville was playing Camden High School in a championship game when the shots rang out.

"I heard 7-8 gunshots and just hear chaos erupt and see it, too. People were running crying, screaming, jumping over things," he described.

READ MORE: Accused gunman in Pleasantville high school football shooting appears in court
EMBED More News Videos

Accused gunman in N.J. high school football shooting appears in court. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on November 27, 2019.



Isaiah was in the bleachers that night with his grandfather. He feared for his own life.

"At the time I thought I was going to die for a moment, and that was very scary to think about," Isaiah said.

Isaiah works hard to keep Micah's memory alive. He never knew Micah personally.

"I'm going to continue to push this book until everybody knows his name, and everybody uses this as not as an event they remember. Not just as a tragic moment but as a moment we've learned from and get better and heal as a society," Isaiah reflected.

Isaiah is now a freshman at Rowan County Gloucester County. He's majoring in criminal justice. He hopes his book "Through My Eyes" sparks changes against gun violence.

SEE ALSO: Atlantic City park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A South Jersey boy who died after being shot during a high school football game is being honored with a playground in his name.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pleasantvillenew jerseybooksgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead after fire rips through Philly residence
Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays | WATCH
Surveillance camera captures fatal Bucks County shooting
Husband of Pa. native found dead says he's receiving death threats
Local health care providers planning now for vaccine distribution
Fatal SW Philadelphia fire being investigated as homicide
Philly dad sews custom dresses for daughter
Show More
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Special education teacher starts charity to feed students, families
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
More TOP STORIES News