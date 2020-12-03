New book reflects on deadly high school football game shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5700703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: At least two people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey high school football game quickly turned into tragedy a little more than a year ago. Isaiah Green witnessed it. At the time, he was a Pleasantville High School senior up in the bleachers. Now he released a book about the terrifying experience entitled, "Through My Eyes.""I was just like him going to games wanting to be like the football players," Isaiah said.The book is dedicated to 10-year-old Micah Tennant. He was shot and killed in the stands.Pleasantville was playing Camden High School in a championship game when the shots rang out."I heard 7-8 gunshots and just hear chaos erupt and see it, too. People were running crying, screaming, jumping over things," he described.Isaiah was in the bleachers that night with his grandfather. He feared for his own life."At the time I thought I was going to die for a moment, and that was very scary to think about," Isaiah said.Isaiah works hard to keep Micah's memory alive. He never knew Micah personally."I'm going to continue to push this book until everybody knows his name, and everybody uses this as not as an event they remember. Not just as a tragic moment but as a moment we've learned from and get better and heal as a society," Isaiah reflected.Isaiah is now a freshman at Rowan County Gloucester County. He's majoring in criminal justice. He hopes his book "Through My Eyes" sparks changes against gun violence.