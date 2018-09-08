New Britain Borough man charged with killing his girlfriend

NEW BRITAIN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police in Bucks County are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night.
According to District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, 42-year-old Jason Lutey has been taken into custody, and is being held without bail.
Lutey is charged with killing his girlfriend, 46-year-old Colleen Patterson.
According to an affidavit, Lutey's sister called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Friday, stating that her brother had killed his girlfriend at his home on the 100 block of Keeley Avenue.
Police arrived at Lutey's residence to find Patterson's body wrapped in a white cloth in the back of his 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV, which was parked outside of the home.
A preliminary hearing for Lutey is tentatively scheduled for September 18.
Central Bucks Regional Police and the Bucks County Detectives continue to investigate.
