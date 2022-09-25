School district implements new safety precautions amid shootings near football games

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- After several episodes of gun violence near high school football games throughout the region, officials are taking new measures to keep spectators and players safe.

Howard High School and Archmere High School went head-to-head Saturday night at Abessinio Stadium in Delaware.

A game like this would typically sell out, but out of an abundance of caution, capacity was scaled back.

"With an incident just occurring last night we thought this would give us space to have a very successful game and everybody could play and be here in peace," explained Joseph Jones, the superintendent of New Castle County VoTech District.

On Friday in West Philadelphia, police say shots were fired after a high school football game.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 48th and Spruce streets.

Police said the football game between West Philadelphia High School and Lincoln High School had ended when someone fired a gun outside the field.

Five shell casings were found, but it did not appear that anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Then in Delaware Friday night, a shooting happened close to school grounds on Bunker Hill Road following the Appoquinimink High School football game against Middletown.

According to police, an adult and juvenile were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

And in New Jersey, the Collingswood vs. Mastery game ended early. The reason why remains unclear. One coach thanked police for keeping players and staff safe.

Security was heightened Saturday during the game between Howard High School and Archmere High School. Attendance was limited to two guests per player and cheerleader, and the game was moved up from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It's a game that everyone has been looking forward to.

"It's on our family calendar as the big payback, we actually played James Brown this morning," said Tiffany Matthews.

Matthews' son is the quarterback for Howard High School. She says you can never be too cautious, it's just a shame to have to worry about something like this.

"It is tough. High school is supposed to be a time where you come hang out with friends, watch the game, and it seems all these accommodations have to be made just to make sure nothing crazy happens," said Matthews.

Howard is walking away from the game with a win.

Next week, officials are considering starting the game early once again and issuing tickets ahead of time.