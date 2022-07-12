1 killed in crash in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- At least one person was killed in a serious crash in New Castle, Delaware.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on Route 273 eastbound near Prangs Lane.
The collision involved a motorcycle and a minivan.
State police have not identified the victim or released the conditions of anyone else involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
