fatal crash

1 killed in crash in New Castle, Delaware

The collision involved a motorcycle and a minivan.
By
1 killed in New Castle collision

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- At least one person was killed in a serious crash in New Castle, Delaware.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on Route 273 eastbound near Prangs Lane.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a minivan.

State police have not identified the victim or released the conditions of anyone else involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

