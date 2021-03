NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- An out-of-control driver left a giant hole in the side of an apartment building in New Castle, Delaware.It happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Christiana Road.Police said the driver crashed into Building D in the Georgetown Manor Apartments.However, the driver was able to reverse and continue on.Police caught up with the driver a few buildings away.The driver refused any medical treatment and was taken in for questioning.No one inside the apartment was injured.