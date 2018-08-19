New Castle police search for sexual harassment suspect

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --Police in New Castle County, Delaware are searching for a man they believe is responsible for at least two acts of sexual harassment.
Officials said one of those incidents was reported by an elderly woman Sunday morning at the Delcastle Recreation Area.
Police said the incident appears to be similar to other sexual harassment reports from earlier this month in the Chelsea Estates Parkland.
If you recognize the man in the video above you are asked to contact New Castle County Police.
