Consumer Reports: Do you need a new computer?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Are you trying to work, learn or keep in touch from home but your computer isn't cutting it?
You're not alone.
Luckily, Consumer Reports is sharing some tips to help you figure out what kind of computer is right for you.
Soon after Adam Schaefer started helping his kids with their remote learning, he realized it was time to replace his 12-year-old computer.
"A lot of freezing up problems...we only could have about two websites open at a time, otherwise it'll crash," says Adam Schaefer.
If you're in the same boat, it may be time to start shopping online.
"Laptops are a great option because they're portable, more powerful, and less expensive than they used to be," says Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicolas De Leon.
If you like PCs, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a CR Best Buy.
And CR says this convertible laptop is comfortable and convenient to use.
Video calls making you feel exhausted? It could be "Zoom fatigue"
If you prefer a Mac, one of CR's top-rated laptops is the 16" Apple MacBook Pro.
CR's testers say its long battery life could last you beyond a full day's work.
"Apple is at the top of our ratings when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction," says De Leon.
As for desktops, all-in-one models - where the computer is built into the monitor - are a popular choice.
They're powerful and they save space.
This 27-inch model from Lenovo is a CR Best Buy.
Testers say it showed fast speeds during performance tests and said the touchscreen offered a convenient way to navigate.
And for Mac-lovers, like Adam, CR recommends this 21-and-a-half inch iMac.
It has built-in speakers and CR says its dedicated graphics card allows you to run more graphics intensive tasks like video editing at top speed.
Adam says he and his wife are probably more excited than their kids for the new computer.
If now's not the right time to drop a lot of cash on a new computer, CR says one free option is turning an outdated laptop into a Chromebook.
It's actually not hard to do.
Here is a link with step-by-step instructions from Consumer Reports.
