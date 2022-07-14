'Classic type of vaccine': FDA approves new COVID-19 shot from Novavax

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults.Novavax makes a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the U.S. -- and one that's already available in Europe and multiple other countries.Nearly a quarter of American adults still haven't gotten their primary vaccinations even this late in the pandemic, and experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for a more conventional option - a protein-based vaccine."It is more the classic type of vaccine that we are used to with say, the influenza vaccine. It just injects proteins from the virus. It is not a live virus and the proteins your immune system interacts with and cause an immune response creating antibodies and create protection. It is already being used in 40 different countries the vaccine has a pretty good track record for safety and efficacy. The New England journal article published shows about 90% efficacy from prevention of symptomatic disease," said Darren Mareiniss, an emergency medicine physician.The Maryland company also hopes its shots can become a top booster choice in the U.S. and beyond. Tens of millions of Americans still need boosters that experts call critical for the best possible protection as the coronavirus continues to mutate.For now, the FDA authorized Novavax's initial two-dose series for people 18 and older."I encourage anyone who is eligible for, but has not yet received, a COVID-19 vaccine to consider doing so," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend how they should be used, a decision expected next week.One of the questions about this vaccine is: how well does it protect against the new strains of COVID-19?"The company has released information about immune response to newer variants that show that it does actually provoke excellent antibody response to the newer omicron variants. We haven't seen that in a clinical study and this is preliminary," said Mareiniss.The Novavax vaccine was tested long before the omicron variant struck. But last month, the company released data showing a booster dose promised a strong immune response even against omicron's newest relatives - preliminary evidence that several of the FDA's scientific advisers called compelling.Still, U.S. regulators are planning for a fall booster campaign using Pfizer and Moderna shots that better target omicron subtypes - and Novavax also has begun testing updated shots. Erck said the company could have updated doses available late in the year.