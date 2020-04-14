New details released in Grays Ferry deadly police-involved shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New information has been released concerning a deadly police-involved shooting in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.The incident began around midnight Friday on South Bailey Street near Dickinson Street.Police said officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. According to investigators, Officers Bradford Conlon and Antoine Hayes entered through an alleyway after hearing there were people in a backyard in the area.The officers said they saw a man and a woman outside a home on South Bailey Street, but seconds later the woman began firing several shots at the officers.Investigators said the officers returned fire and then chased the two into a house where they were subsequently arrested."The female was shot in the thigh and male was shot in the abdomen," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton. "Inside, the officers did observe the female throw a silver semi-automatic handgun under the kitchen table, which was recovered. Also, inside the house was another semi-automatic handgun and a shotgun."Police said the male suspect, identified as Giuseppe Particianone, died from his injuries.The female suspect, Kaitlynn Tugliese, is recovering and faces aggravated assault charges.Police said both officers involved in the incident were not injured.