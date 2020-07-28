Woman found dead in trunk of car in Philadelphia had been attacked by naked man: Source

According to that source, the video shows the woman being attacked by a naked man.
Now, Green's family is calling for justice.
"It's hard when it's someone you love," said Green's cousin, Malikia Craddle. She says she heard about the body being found on the news before police could identify who it was.
"I had seen the post about the young lady found in the trunk, but you never know that it's someone you love or someone you know," said Craddle
An employee at Superior Automotive on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue found the body last Tuesday when he went to check out a foul odor coming from a silver Dodge Charger.
A police source says the medical examiner can't determine a cause of death because the body was so badly decomposed.
Green's cousin says she last saw her a few weeks before.
"You never think that it's the last time that you're going to see them," Craddle said.
At a vigil Monday night, Green's family released pink and white balloons in her honor. They say she deserves justice that can only be found if her killer is caught.
"I don't really care for him. I don't care what happens to him. I don't care what his family goes through because they won't go through half of what my family goes through. I hope he rots somewhere," said Craddle.
Green's family also said she'll be remembered as a good mother who would do anything for anyone. They're asking anyone who knows anything about her death to come forward.