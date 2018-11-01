New DNA technology may help solve 40-year-old cold case

New Jersey State Police are hoping someone out there can help them solve a 40-year-old cold case.It is the October 1978 triple homicide of Gary and Joan Deal and their three-year-old son Jason.It happened inside of the family's Folsom, Atlantic County home.Ballistic and DNA evidence collected from the crime scene have been resubmitted for additional testing using new technological advances.Investigators encourage anyone who knows something about the case to make an anonymous tip.------