New DNA technology may help solve 40-year-old cold case

EMBED </>More Videos

New DNA technology may help solve 40-year-old cold case. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 1, 2018.

FOLSOM, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are hoping someone out there can help them solve a 40-year-old cold case.

It is the October 1978 triple homicide of Gary and Joan Deal and their three-year-old son Jason.

It happened inside of the family's Folsom, Atlantic County home.

Ballistic and DNA evidence collected from the crime scene have been resubmitted for additional testing using new technological advances.

Investigators encourage anyone who knows something about the case to make an anonymous tip.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newscold caseDNA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee, customer seriously hurt after truck hits NJ market
Police respond to disturbance in Strawberry Mansion
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Man who fled to Mexico with teen takes plea deal Man who fled to Mexico with teen takes plea deal
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
Delaware attorney general confirms clergy abuse probe
Show More
Phoenixville masseur charged with indecent assault
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Toy gun prompts lockdown, early dismissal at Upper Darby High
Cleanup effort targets drug-ravaged Kensington section
WATCH: Huge blaze erupts after boat loses control in Spain
More News