Part pie, part cake, meet the family behind the hybrid dessert 'pake'

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake? A 'pake', of course.

Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are the parents of four young children and the owners of New Freedom Pie.

They make and sell the hybrid dessert called 'pake'. It's part bean pie, and part cheesecake, The Original BeanCheese Pake pays homage to the quintessential Muslim staple of the bean pie.

Bean pies originated in the urban centers of America in the mid-to-late-fifties, and Deen's father had a route where he sold the pies.

The recipe has been handed down in his family, and now Deen and his family sell their baked goods all around the region via online pre-orders and local pop-ups.

New Freedom Pie | Facebook | Instagram
267-536-9080
