DA: New Hope-Solebury High School teacher charged with sexually abusing student in 2005

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teacher in New Hope, Pennsylvania has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student back in 2005.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, 41-year-old Kevin A. Elvey engaged in sex acts with a 17-year-old student at his home on multiple occasions in 2005.Elvey was a teacher at New Hope-Solebury High School. He was suspended from his position since June 2019.Yardley is being charged with first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.The district attorney's office believes there could be more victims."If you have been victimized by this man, we have the resources to help you," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. "Whether you were a victim or have information about other victims, please do not hesitate to call."