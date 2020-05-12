New Jersey Air National Guard honors health care workers with flyover

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing reached south Jersey shortly after 12 p.m.
Action News was with workers at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, who gathered on top of the parking garage to watch.
The New Jersey Air National Guard conducted this flyover as a way to thank front lines workers, flying over hospitals, testing sites, state veteran homes and mortuary affairs.
A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing flew over the state.
Health care workers we spoke to were touched by this gesture.
"It means a lot. It gives the associates a moment to pause and realize what they're doing makes an impact for everyone in the community, and I'm really proud to be a part of this team," said Lisa Dutterer of Jefferson Cherry Hill.
