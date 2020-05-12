New Jersey Air National Guard honors health care workers with flyover

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6175767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Action Cam and Chopper 6 were in Cherry Hill as the NJ Air National Guard conducted a flyover of New Jersey.

177th Fighter Wing

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Air National Guard flew over the state on Tuesday afternoon to honor health care workers.The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing reached south Jersey shortly after 12 p.m.Do you have photos or videos of the flyover?Action News was with workers at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, who gathered on top of the parking garage to watch.The New Jersey Air National Guard conducted this flyover as a way to thank front lines workers, flying over hospitals, testing sites, state veteran homes and mortuary affairs.A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing flew over the state.Health care workers we spoke to were touched by this gesture."It means a lot. It gives the associates a moment to pause and realize what they're doing makes an impact for everyone in the community, and I'm really proud to be a part of this team," said Lisa Dutterer of Jefferson Cherry Hill.