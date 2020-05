New Jersey shoregoers hit the boardwalk amid new normal

EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey raised the limit on outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as more businesses are allowed to reopen.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Peaks of sunshine showered the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk late Friday afternoon.The warm weather was a welcomed change from the dreary and damp weather that welcomed visitors most of the day."It's terrible down here. How can you walk the boardwalk with all this rain?," asked Brenda Wallop, of Pleasantville.The kickoff to Memorial Day weekend was far from picture-perfect.It was just the latest bitter pill to swallow amid the pandemic, a mood that may be best captured by children who have endured "the new normal.""The first few weeks of quarantine it was like, 'Oh my God, everybody stay in the house,'" said one child.However, the dreary day made it easy to social distance."Yeah, the boardwalk doesn't seem that crowed right now. I guess if the weather gets a little nicer over the weekend maybe it'll get packed," said Ocean City native Leanna Ross.And if does, that's okay too to an extent.Governor Phil Murphy eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25 people.But, the governor stressed that he does not want the public to become complacentSome locals agree, especially as the weather begins to improve."I think people should be staying far apart," said Pat McMahon.But boardwalk businesses hope, not too to far their establishments."I think everyone is scared. But, we have hope that the people come and buy from the local stores," said Littere's Food Court employee, Elizabeth Sanchez.Those, like Dave Dilcher, who make traveling down the shore an annual tradition say it may not be business as usual, but his tradition will continue."We really were torn about what to do this year," Dilcher said. "If we play it safe, do what we're supposed to do keep our distance, wash our hands. We're hoping everything is going to be okay," he added.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus