Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Ocean City opened some access to their beaches amid COVID-19

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Ocean City opened some access to their beaches Saturday.Anyone stopping by could make their way down to the beach for some exercise and recreation. It's also good news for those that may want to get out for Mother's Day.The green light to allow for this limited access, part of a Cape May County task force made up of some shore town mayors. The take force is in the process of coming up with plans for a safe and gradual reopening of beaches, facilities, and businesses as the state continues to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.Shore towns are setting their schedules and the rules vary for each beach. For instance, Atlantic City, Wildwood, and North Wildwood have fully open beaches which means they are allowing recreational activities and sunbathing.The shore towns in yellow, allowing for things like fishing, walking, and surfing, but no sunbathing. While the red phase towns, no access at all.Even with fully open or partially open access, social distancing rules still apply. Back in Ocean City, walking, running, exercising, surfing, and fishing are all allowed.Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people, group sports, and bathing will be prohibited.While there is some sense of normalcy, there are some things that stand out.Ibrahim Moustafa of Avalon said, "It's good to know that they're going to re-open the beaches." While the beaches in Avalon are open, they won't allow sunbathing and the boardwalk is still closed.Not the case in Wildwood, NJ which has fully reopened beaches and boardwalks but still under the guidance of social distancing."We're not openly inviting people to come. We're telling people to please listen to whatever state you're coming from your governor's orders," said Pete Byron, Mayor of Wildwood.As beach communities set their schedules, the rules very up and down the shore.