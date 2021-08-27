Businesses hope to keep strong season going along Jersey Shore

Business along the Jersey Shore say they are trying to keep their strong season going into the fall.
By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Plenty of families are trying to sneak in some beach time at the Jersey Shore before school starts.

Shops are busy too, and as college students head back to class, many of their jobs are up for grabs.

"The kids start school in less than two weeks, so we just came to enjoy the sun and the water," said Cassandra Wilson of Roselle Park, N.J., enjoying the beach with her two daughters.

But then a shower came along in Ocean City on Friday afternoon.

"We're just sitting here trying to enjoy the weather, but it's a little wet!" said Kathy Cook, waiting out the storm under a pavilion with her granddaughter, Ella.

Amazingly, a large detailed sandcastle built by David Coyle of Williamstown, N.J., was still standing when it was over.

"I was getting pretty nervous when the rain started," said Coyle. "We were getting French fries, the rain came, and we came back. We just kept looking at it. But it held up pretty well. I'm pretty happy."

But that rain often drives people up into businesses on the boardwalk.
The Shirt Shack has a staff of regulars but is also normally bolstered by J-1 visa workers. But not this year.

The business is trying to keep its strong season going into the fall.

But now, college students are heading off to school.

"The first group already left, and then a couple are like, 'This is my last day,' so little by little they're leaving," said manager Iuliia Lobunetz. "It's crazy busy. A lot of customers are shopping. So hopefully, it'll continue through the fall as well."

Inside the mirror maze at Encounters Ocean City, workers say it's been packed. Manager Patrick Daly says they're still looking to hire more people to keep up with the demand.

"Our business picked up a ton this year," said Daly. "And we've been doing really well. It's just been incredibly busy pretty much every day."

