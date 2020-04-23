Number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey approaches 100,000

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is approaching 100,000 total COVID-19 cases, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Thursday.
The state added an additional 4,247 cases, bringing the statewide total to 99,989.
Another 307 additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's toll to 5,368.
Murphy said the curve of new cases remains "significantly flat," and the state is also seeing a slowing of the rate of spread.
"But we cannot ease up one bit on our social distancing," Murphy said. "I am not in a position yet to begin reopening our state and jumpstarting our economy."
Murphy said any potential reopening is still weeks away.
UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS
New Jersey has paid about $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The payments went to some 556,000 residents, up 560% over last year, according to the department.
The latest unemployment claims are for the week that ended Saturday and show about 140,000 new requests have been submitted. That roughly mirrors the 141,000 from the week before.
The state paid about $600 million in jobless benefits from March through April 17 and also nearly $400 million in supplemental payments in just the last two weeks, the department said.
New Jersey's unemployment trust fund had about $3 billion in it, according to a 2019 report to lawmakers from the department.
The state's fiscal year ends Sept. 30 now, pushed later from June 30 because of the outbreak.
Gov. Murphy has said the state's finances are expected to drop significantly
