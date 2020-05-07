NJ jobless claims at 1M; Murphy sending National Guard to COVID-19-hit nursing homes

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey is sending 120 members of the National Guard to nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus this weekend to help staff, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.Murphy didn't say which facilities the troops would go to or what exactly they'd be doing, but he said the nurses and other staff need "some relief from the bullpen."He also reported another 254 deaths, bringing the total to 8,801, with about 134,000 positive cases.All of New Jersey's roughly 400 nursing homes have at least one positive case of the virus, and such facilities have had roughly half of the total deaths from the virus, according to the state Health Department."We don't take this step lightly, but the crisis in our long-term care facilities requires us to take it," Murphy said Thursday.Murphy clarified that the National Guard is only sending non-clinical personell, as any health care professionals are already helping on the frontlines.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.A look at other developments:1M JOBLESS CLAIMSMore than 1 million New Jersey residents have filed for jobless benefits, and the state has paid out about $2 billion since the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, state labor officials announced Thursday.The number of claims is "by far the most ever recorded" over a similar time frame, the state Labor and Workforce Development Department said. The week ending May 2 saw 88,000 new claims, up from 72,000 the previous week.Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement that the 1 million claim milestone was "staggering" and that they never thought they'd reach such a figure in so short a time.New Jersey is among the states hit hardest by COVID-19.TRENDSHospitalizations from COVID-19 are down 40% from their peak of about 8,300 in early April, Murphy said. He also said the number of new people going to the hospital is down.But the number of cases continues to climb, as does the death toll.Murphy has said trends need to head in the right direction for at least 14 days before the state can consider reopening."While we're seeing good signs we cannot lull ourselves into thinking all is well. We are still in the midst of a public health emergency," Murphy said.