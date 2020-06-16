Salons, personal care businesses prepare to open next week in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6249043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey entered phase two of its reopening plan on Monday, which includes letting restaurants serve customers as long as they are seated outside.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Salons, barbershops and other personal care businesses can open in New Jersey on Monday, June 22 with safety precautions in place.The staff of Friel's Barbershop in Hamilton Township are getting ready to open on Monday - and they realize they have their work cut out for them."People are really excited. They're tired of the at-home haircuts, the at-home buzz cuts. We're going to have a lot of fixes to do. Which is cool," said owner Joseph Friel.New safety standards from the state of New Jersey mean things will look a little different at personal care businesses. Masks are a must, clients will be spaced out, there will be temperature checks at the door, and no more walk-ins."It's going to be an adjustment for sure. But I think that we're all going to be enjoying working by appointment," said barber Jeffrey Fifield.Friel says prices are going up slightly, to offset rising costs after being closed since March."It's been hard. Surviving it's basically been off of our savings, unemployment if you received it and stimulus if you received it," said Friel.Not all salons are reopening, however. Diverse Style Salon In Lawrenceville, N.J. announced this week on Facebook that they are closed permanently, citing the rising costs and new challenges of operating during a pandemic.Beautique Hair Salon in Hamilton Township is opening Monday, and have removed every other chair to allow for more distance between clients. Owners have also placed signs throughout the salon reminding people to social distance, and they won't be blow-drying clients' hair in their first phase of reopening.Owners say customers are booking their first haircuts in months."We look in the mirror every day and we want to feel good about ourselves and it doesn't help that you can't really go anywhere. It's nice to still feel good about yourself," said owner Anna Loffredo.Also permitted to open on Monday in New Jersey: nail salons, spas, tanning salons, hair braiding shops, and tattoo parlors.