Gloucester County opens new COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey

"We are ready to test over 100 people today," according to Gloucester County Freeholder Jim Jefferson.
Additional testing dates will follow, but they have not been announced yet.
Tests are performed by appointment only at this drive-thru style testing site at 1400 Tanyard Road in Sewell.
Tents raised, cones in a line, there are protocols in place to try to minimize the risk of spread.
"The staff that's under those tents are going to be fully geared up, so they're going to have suits and N95 masks that they've been fit-tested for and coverings from head to toe," explained Scott Woodside, the Director of the Wellness Center at Rowan University.
Only Gloucester County residents can use this site.
You must have symptoms in order to get tested.
"The testing is vitally important so folks know the reality right here in our county," explained Jefferson.
Gloucester County Freeholder Dan Christy added, "Finances- we're going to figure out a way to get it done to make sure everybody is safe."
Residents 18 and older must be pre-screened before getting an appointment time.
The number is (856) 218-4142.
This is a partnership with multiple groups and the county with the goal of determining more accurate numbers, which will help formulate the response.
Freeholder Deputy Director Frank DiMarco said, "The more numbers we get, the more we can figure out what we have to do next."
The site is a partnership with Inspira Health, Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Josette Palmer of 'Happy Healthy You Medical Practice', Cooper University Health Care, Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Gloucester County Department of Health, and Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.