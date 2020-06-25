New Jersey officials release more details on joint travel advisory with New York and Connecticut

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More details came from New Jersey state officials Thursday on the travel advisory issued by New Jersey, New York and Connecticut this week, asking people to quarantine if they come from states with higher rates of infection.Action News checked in with a few rental agencies down the shore, and they don't anticipate a lot of visitors from the states on the list.Many people say they're for the new advisory - if travelers actually quarantine."I think it's a very tenuous position right now because people are just so tired of being cooped up. It would be nice if people would volunteer to do it," said Barb Sparkhawk who was visiting Ocean City, N.J. from Abington, Pa.The joint travel advisory issued Wednesday by New Jersey, New York and Connecticut asks people coming from certain states with higher infection rates to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.State officials addressed the question of enforcement on Thursday."We can't stop you at the border. Just because you've got a certain license plate - it's America, you can't do that," said Gov. Phil Murphy during Thursday's daily coronavirus briefing in Trenton. "But you can use, as we're trying to do - the bully pulpit. An advisory - not just a recommendation, but an advisory."This also includes New Jersey residents who visit these states. They are being asked to quarantine when they return home."Currently there are nine states that meet this criteria. Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina Texas and Utah," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.State officials say this list may change as the positivity rates fluctuate, and will be updated weekly.Jim Hughel, President of Town Place Travel and Cruises in Marlton said because people can't go to Europe, more people are opting to travel domestically this summer. He says some popular states are on the list."Of those states Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina would affect us the most. We're happy to see that California is not on that list because that would be a destination that we could sell," said Hughel.He also said National Parks are popular destinations this summer, and the travel advisory list will be something they'll look at when they're helping clients plan trips.New Jersey health officials say truckers and those in the transportation industry are exempt from the quarantine requirement.