NJ restaurants, gyms, salons can expand indoor capacity Friday | What you should know

This is up from the previous 25% limit.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the statewide 10 p.m. restaurant indoor service limit will be lifted, however local restrictions may remain in place.
The prohibition on seating at indoor bars will remain in effect, Murphy said, as it creates the danger of close and prolonged proximity between patrons, bartenders, and servers.
BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order to:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021
☑️Expand indoor dining capacity to 35%
☑️Lift the statewide 10:00 PM restaurant indoor service limit; local restrictions may remain in place
This order will take effect Friday, February 5th. Public health protocols must be adhered to. pic.twitter.com/L4SnyDgIfW
Performance venues can also go up to 35%, but with a limit of 150 people.
Murphy announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions during a press briefing on Wednesday where he said recent trends in hospitalizations and transmission rates are promising.
The loosening of restrictions comes as more vaccines are administered throughout New Jersey.
The Camden County vaccination clinic reached 10,000 shots given Thursday morning.
The milestone shot went to Mike McGee, 72, who has already battled COVID-19.
"It's a choice, you either get the vaccine or get the virus. And the virus is no fun," said McGee.
