covid-19

NJ restaurants, gyms, salons can expand indoor capacity Friday | What you should know

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Businesses in New Jersey including restaurants, gyms, casinos, and salons can increase their indoor capacity to 35% starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

This is up from the previous 25% limit.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey businesses prepare ahead of Friday's indoor capacity expansion
EMBED More News Videos

At 8:00 a.m. Friday, gyms, salons, casinos and restaurants in New Jersey may increase their indoor capacity from 25% to 35%.



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the statewide 10 p.m. restaurant indoor service limit will be lifted, however local restrictions may remain in place.

The prohibition on seating at indoor bars will remain in effect, Murphy said, as it creates the danger of close and prolonged proximity between patrons, bartenders, and servers.



Performance venues can also go up to 35%, but with a limit of 150 people.

Murphy announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions during a press briefing on Wednesday where he said recent trends in hospitalizations and transmission rates are promising.

EMBED More News Videos

Beginning February 5, indoor dining capacity at restaurants will be capped at 35%, upped from the previous 25%.



The loosening of restrictions comes as more vaccines are administered throughout New Jersey.

The Camden County vaccination clinic reached 10,000 shots given Thursday morning.

The milestone shot went to Mike McGee, 72, who has already battled COVID-19.

"It's a choice, you either get the vaccine or get the virus. And the virus is no fun," said McGee.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Murphy says NJ restaurants, gyms, casinos can increase indoor capacity to 35% starting Friday
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that restaurants and some other businesses can expand their indoor capacity limits beginning Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseyhealthgymbusinesscoronavirusrestaurantcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
VP Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking vote for Biden's COVID plan
Scholastic showdown looms in Philadelphia over building safety
Camden County Vaccination Center reaches milestone
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver flees police in Pennsauken, crashes in Spring Garden
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Police take action on hit-and-run epidemic after 6abc investigation
AccuWeather: Wintry Mix For Some Today; Brush Of Snow Sunday
Traffic stop leads to $4 million drug bust in Bucks County
Vaccine shortage causing frustration in Delco, Montco
Top 6: Valentine's Day Activities
Show More
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine trial tested at Temple
Trent, Anthony lead undermanned Portland past 76ers 121-105
Veteran demanding change through hunger strike
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News