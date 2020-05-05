Avalon, Stone Harbor reopening beaches Friday with limited access amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a letter from the mayors of Avalon and Stone Harbor to their communities Monday, the boroughs announced limited access to their beaches for walking, running, fishing, and surfing from dawn to dusk will begin the morning of Friday, May 8.
Mayors Martin Pagliuighi and Judith Davies-Dunhour said no stationary activity, including sitting on chairs or blankets, will be allowed.
Social distancing regulations must be followed.
"The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are followed and there are no large groups of people gathered. All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close our beaches," the mayors said.
All other public spaces will remain closed, including playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, boardwalks, libraries, and recreation centers.
The mayors said, "This limited beach access accommodation is intended to provide an open space for individuals to get exercise, see the beach and ocean, and have a relaxing experience."
Complete beach access, allowing for picnics and swimming, will be determined at a later date.
They reminded residents that the State of Emergency and stay-at-home orders remain in effect in New Jersey.
"We all look forward to the time where we can come together and enjoy our communities, and of course, enjoy each other's company. Until that time arrives, please enjoy this limited access plan to the beach and we remain hopeful that you and your family remain healthy and safe through this pandemic," the mayors said.
--------
PROTEST IN TRENTON
Protesters will call for change in the unemployment system during a rally outside the state house in Trenton.
They will say they haven't received aid yet, and demand that New Jersey's Department of Labor commissioner should be fired.
Demonstrators say they will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus: When will southeastern Pennsylvania enter 'yellow' phase?
Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Delaware and New Jersey
Trump administration model projects daily coronavirus death toll will increase to 3,000 by June
Grandmother of seven, breast cancer survivor beats extreme case of COVID-19
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News