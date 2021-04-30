New Jersey event organizers discuss how safely bring back large gatherings this summer

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the weather warms up and more people are vaccinated, people are looking forward to more events.With a year of pandemic lessons learned, organizers are trying to bring back some summer fun, and hoping that people will feel safe enough to attend.As visitors walked the boards in Atlantic City, we asked the question: What events are you comfortable attending?Answers ranged from "none," all the way to just about "everything.""I'm ready for everything to open back up and for everybody to have fun again," said Jay Wilder from New York City.For some, their vaccines and the area's lower infection rates have them ready for some in-person fun."(I'm) very comfortable with whatever because I'm vaccinated," said Sherry Pickett, who was visiting from Meridian, Conn.On Thursday, Stockton University hosted a virtual workshop on bringing back public events and enticing people to attend, while also keeping them safe.One of the events on the books for 2021 that was canceled last year: the Atlantic City Air Show.Event organizers in South Jersey say spreading the word about which events are back on will be a big task."I'm planning the air show right now but I'm looking at spending significant dollars on additional signage, radio spots," said Michael Chait of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce."We just need to focus on that, 'Hey, you can come to this event? It's happening,'" said Bill Hansen, Tournament Director for the ShopRite LPGA Classic.Last year the LPGA tournament was held in Galloway but without fans.When we asked people what events they're looking forward to this summer, concerts were the most popular answer."Probably going to concerts and music festivals and stuff like that," said Olivia Farneski of Milford.As of May 10, large outdoor venues in New Jersey will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he expects to announce more reopening measures next week.Most of the people we spoke with say they're ready for a more normal summer."I think there's a little relief happening. Slowly but surely," said Vlada Rultenberg of Lansdale, Pa.