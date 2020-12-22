New Jersey officials urge caution as Christmas approaches, vaccinations continue

MORE NEW JERSEY COVID NEWS

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials asked people to keep their holiday gatherings small, saying the next two weeks are "critical" in fighting COVID-19 as vaccines roll out."Please, even though we all want to, do not hold a large indoor family Christmas gathering or indoor New Year's Eve party," said Governor Phil Murphy during Monday's COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.With Christmas less than a week away, New Jersey officials pleaded with people not to gather for the holidays. While the state's rate of transmission dipped below 1 for the first time in months, meaning the spread of the virus is slowing, officials pointed to rising case numbers and hospitalizations in recent weeks."Patients in our hospitals today is 25% higher than it was on Thanksgiving. Our ICU count is up 30% since then, and ventilator use has shot up an even bigger amount," said Murphy.Meanwhile, the vaccination efforts continue."The information about anticipated doses and shipments of both Pfizer and Moderna keeps changing," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.New Jersey health officials reported the state will be getting 20% fewer doses of the two vaccines than initially expected this month, but said the process is still moving forward."Today the Moderna vaccine is being shipped to 18 hospitals, two federally qualified health centers and two urgent care centers. These community sites will be available to vaccinate healthcare workers in the community," said Persichilli.New Jersey health officials reported that vaccinations for residents of long term care facilities and state developmental centers will begin on December 28 using the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.The federal government is telling New Jersey to expect thousands fewer COVID-19 vaccines next week and for the rest of the month, though it's not clear why, the state's health commissioner said Friday.Health care workers across the Delaware Valley received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday."We expect to immunize over 22,000 individuals," said Dr. Janice Nevin, the president and CEO of ChristianaCare. "In this first group we got 3,410 doses from Pfizer and our goal is to use them all up."All eyes are on the front line workers who are now receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Now, those who got their shot are encouraging others to do so.No new restrictions on businesses were announced by New Jersey officials on Friday. However, officials did announce 10 restaurants that will have their liquor licenses temporarily suspended for public health violations.Inspira Health has announced that it is temporarily closing five of its urgent care centers in South Jersey.Maritza Beniquez has had a front-row seat to the devastation the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on communities of color in New Jersey, so she jumped at the chance to take the vaccine that is being hailed as a turning point in a long and grueling battle against the deadly virus.As New Jersey grapples with rising COVID numbers, Murphy says the state has created pandemic models, predicting what may happen with the pandemic in the Garden State.Gov. Phil Murphy is urging New Jersey residents to cooperate with contact tracers amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.