MILFORD, New Jersey -- A small earthquake was felt early Thursday in parts of northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, though no damage or injuries were reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred just before 7 a.m. in Milford, New Jersey, the same area where a smaller quake had occurred in August.
RELATED: 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Monmouth County, N.J.
Thursday's earthquake was felt throughout most of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and in parts of Bucks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Roughly a dozen people reported that the tremor shook their houses but didn't cause any damage.
RELATED: 4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts, rattles parts of Connecticut, New York
A 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Milford on Aug. 19. No injuries or damage was reported in that earthquake.
2.1 magnitude quake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News