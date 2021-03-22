Firefighters battle second-alarm fire in Voorhees, New Jersey: Officials

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Voorhees, New Jersey.The fire broke out Monday just after 1:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West End Avenue.Officials say heavy flames engulfed the home, causing firefighters to strike a second alarm.A portion of the home has collapsed as a result of the flames.All occupants got out, officials confirm.There is no word of any injuries at this time.